Almaguin Highlands OPP Have Charged Two People With Impaired Driving

The Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals with impaired driving offences following separate incidents that occurred within a short time of each other in Armour Township.

On Monday, June 1, 2026, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers observed an individual operating the e-bike using the electric motor on Chetwynd Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and officers observed signs that were consistent with impairment by alcohol, and the driver was arrested and transported to the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Paul Pitkanen, 73 years of age, of Armour Township, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while prohibited by the criminal code

At approximately 10:20 p.m. that same evening, officers conducted a traffic stop on Skyline Drive after locating a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway.

Police spoke with the driver and made observations consistent with impairment by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Almaguin Highlands OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Eric Broughton, 32, of Kearney, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Both accused individuals are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on July 9, 2026. The OPP continues to remind the public that alcohol and drugs affect your ability to operate any type of vehicle safely, including electric bicycles. If you suspect an impaired driver, contact 9-1-1 immediately.