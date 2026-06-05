Muskoka Council Intensifies Pushback Against Provincial Chair Appointment

Muskoka District Council has unanimously approved a set of recommendations for the Province to consider when appointing the next District Chair under Bill 100, marking the latest step in Council’s ongoing effort to defend local accountability and ensure Muskoka has a meaningful voice in the process.

At a special meeting on June 3, councillors endorsed a resolution outlining the qualities they believe are essential for the role. The recommendations emphasize municipal leadership experience, a strong and ongoing connection to Muskoka, the ability to build consensus, a deep understanding of the region’s unique rural and northern realities, and a demonstrated commitment to public service.

The special meeting was called in response to the Province’s decision to proceed with the appointment of Muskoka’s District Chair despite Council’s earlier request to be exempt from the legislation. The issue has become one of the most significant governance debates facing the region, raising fundamental questions about local representation, democratic accountability, and the future relationship between the Province and municipal government.

The discussion was marked by a strong defence of local democracy and local decision-making. Councillors expressed disappointment that the Province chose to move forward with an appointment process after Council had unanimously requested the ability to continue selecting its own Chair. Members repeatedly stressed that the Chair plays a critical role in shaping regional priorities, building relationships among Muskoka’s municipalities, and representing the District to other levels of government. Many argued that such an important position should remain accountable to the elected representatives chosen by Muskoka residents.

Deputy Chair Terry Glover, who chaired the meeting, described the matter as one of the most consequential governance issues facing the current term of Council. Throughout the discussion, members emphasized that the appointment will influence not only who occupies the Chair’s office, but how Muskoka’s priorities are advanced, how regional relationships are managed, and how accountability is maintained across the District for years to come.

Council also considered additional measures aimed at protecting local authority and preserving Council’s role in regional decision-making should the Province proceed with an appointment. Following discussion, councillors directed staff to review the proposed measures and report back on any legal or governance implications later this month.

As part of its resolution, Council requested that the Province provide councillors with the opportunity to review applicants and offer feedback before a final appointment is made. Council also called on the Province to recognize Muskoka’s unique circumstances as a large, predominantly rural municipality whose success depends on collaboration, consensus-building, and strong relationships among its six local municipalities.

The unanimously adopted criteria call for a Chair with demonstrated municipal leadership experience, a strong understanding of Muskoka’s communities and challenges, the ability to work collaboratively across municipal boundaries, and a proven commitment to public service.

The unanimous support for the selection criteria sends a clear message that Muskoka Council is not stepping away from the issue. While the Province may ultimately make the appointment, Council remains determined to advocate for a process that respects local knowledge, local accountability, and the voices of Muskoka residents.

Council is expected to continue discussions on the matter when staff report back later this month.