OPP Looking For Driver And Witnesses After Fail To Remain Collision In Magnetawan

Members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking assistance from the public following a fail to remain collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 510.

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, officers responded to reports of a collision on Highway 510 southbound, near Arrow Drive in Magnetawan. The incident occurred between approximately 8:00 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. The involved passenger vehicle had already left the scene. One individual sustained serious injury as a result of the collision

The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a black sport utility vehicle (SUV), last seen traveling southbound on Highway 510 near Arrow Drive.

Police are looking to identify and speak with the driver and any passengers, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information related to the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.