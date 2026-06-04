Bracebridge OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two more drivers with impaired driving.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9:35 p.m., a Huntsville OPP officer was enroute to a all for service on Muskoka Road 169 in Muskoka Lakes Township when they became concerned about the driving behaviour of an oncoming vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 60-year-old Richard Ramsay of Port Carling, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 30, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 1:30 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the town of Bracebridge and stopped a vehicle on Cedar Lane near Entrance Drive to investigate a Highway Traffic Act offence. The officer subsequently arrested and charged 39-year-old Todd Kennedy of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 7, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.