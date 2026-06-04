Get Your Tickets Now For Beetlejuice Jr. In Huntsville

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) 2026 Theatre Is My Passion Program is bringing a cult classic to the stage for the whole family to enjoy with Beetlejuice Jr!

Theatre Is My Passion is HTC’s after school program for children ages 8-18. Participants learn what it takes to put on a theatrical performance and perform a full play as the final product. This year’s production is Beetlejuice Jr. The frightfully funny musical is based on the beloved movie turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing spectre shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

Directors Laura Lynn Martin and Emily Kuehn say they are excited to showcase the talent of 30 youth in our community.

“These passionate kids have grown so much. They’ve not only put in hours of work, but they’ve created friends, memories and a hilarious show. The past six months they’ve learned about collaborating as a team, dancing as a troupe, singing loud and acting with pride. The closer we are to opening night, the more alive this cast from the underworld gets!”

Performances are June 18th-20th at the Algonquin Theatre. There are four performances, three evening shows at 7pm and one matinee at 2pm.

Tickets can be purchased at algonquintheatre.ca.