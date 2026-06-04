South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Disburses $1M To Support Critical Hospital Equipment

South Muskoka Hospital Foundation is proud to announce a $1 million disbursement to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare – South Muskoka Memorial Hospital site, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring patients have access to the highest quality healthcare close to home.

The funding will support the purchase and replacement of critical medical equipment used across multiple departments within the hospital. From diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring systems to specialized treatment equipment, these investments will help healthcare teams deliver exceptional care while enhancing patient outcomes and safety.

“Every piece of equipment plays a vital role in the care our patients receive, and every dollar raised matters.” said Leah Walker, Foundation CEO. “This $1 million investment is possible because of the incredible generosity of our donors, sponsors, volunteers, and community members who believe in the importance of exceptional local healthcare.”

Hospital equipment is one of the most significant funding priorities for hospitals, with most

essential medical devices not funded through government sources. As a result, community support through the Foundation is critical to ensuring healthcare professionals have access to the tools they need to provide the best possible care.

“This investment will have a direct impact on patients throughout our region,” said Cheryl

Harrison, MAHC President & CEO. “We are grateful to the Foundation and every donor who has contributed to making this funding possible. Their support helps us continue to deliver safe, highquality care and meet the evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

The $1 million disbursement reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening healthcare in the region and demonstrates the remarkable impact of community philanthropy.