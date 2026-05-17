SMFC Launches Their New Online Booking System For Child & Youth Mental Health Services In Muskoka

For those unaware, Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC) offers Child and Youth Mental Health (CYMH) services in Muskoka. In fact, SMFC is the mandated (by the Ministry of Health) CYMH service provider for Muskoka. Their services are totally free to children and youth ages 0-18 (and their caregivers). Their CYMH therapists are here to help when a child or youth experiences mental health struggles.

Community members can currently call the CYMH Intake line at 705-645-4426 x 6270. An exciting and most needed update in early summer 2026 will allow community members to book an intake call through the SMFC website and 1door.ca. The intake call is the first step to accessing their CYMH services and is intended for non-urgent situations.

Along this new booking tool, SMFC created a new look for their CYMH services to include a logo that calls out specifically CYMH services in Muskoka. The selected green is often associated with mental health and will help differentiate it from Child Welfare’s usual purple.

‘We wanted to make it easier for our community to access and know what services are available to them. A lot of community members in Muskoka aren’t aware of what CYMH programs we offer, so this new booking tool and look are part of a larger strategy to better support our community.’ Nancy Forest – Bilingual Manager, CYMH

A CYMH Crisis line is also available 24/7, offered in partnership with Kids Help Phone (KHP). You can reach the CYMH crisis line at 1-844-287-9072, and if you are a youth, you can also contact KHP at 1-800-668-6868 or text KHP CONNECT to 686868. This will provide support to any mental health crisis with youth under the age of 18.

For more information about SMFC’s mental health programs, visit https://familyconnexions.ca/cymh/ or call the intake line above.