Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired At A RIDE Check

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver following a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) check in Huntsville.

On Saturday May 16, 2026, at approximately 1:09 a.m., officers were conducting a RIDE check on Main Street East in Huntsville, when officers entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Amy Calhoun, 43-years-old of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.