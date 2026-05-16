Traffic Complaint In Downtown Huntsville Leads To Impaired Driving Charge

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Friday, May 15, 2026, at approximately 08:15 pm, officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic complaint in downtown Huntsville. Officers located the vehicle and subsequently entered into a impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation Manuel Cordeiro, 70-years-old of Huntsville, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Dangerous operation

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.