Bracebridge Man Charged With Impaired After Vehicle In The Ditch On Hwy. 11

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges in relation to an impaired driver.

On Friday, May 15, 2026 at approximately 10:51 pm, officers responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 11 on-ramp. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle and shortly after located the driver at a nearby business.

As a result of the investigation Kyle Buckley, 40-years-old of Bracebridge, has been charged with:

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand

· Careless driving

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead if they choose to consume alcohol or drugs. Consider using a designated driver, taxi, public transit, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely.

If you suspect someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report suspicious or unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.