Americans Fined For Illegal Fishing In Ontario

Two individuals from the United States have been fined a total of $7,400 for the following fishing violations:

Cade Sarbacker of Mineral Point, Wisconsin and Tyrus Olson of Dodgeville, Wisconsin pleaded guilty to possessing an overlimit of walleye and possessing skinned fish so that the species could not easily be identified. Each individual was fined $3,700.

The Ontario Court of Justice heard that on October 8, 2025, conservation officers were conducting a marine patrol on Sturgeon Lake, north of Ignace, and encountered Sarbacker and Olson fishing. An inspection revealed that the pair possessed a total of 26 walleye, some of which had been skinned so that the species could not easily be identified. Sarbacker and Olson admitted to possessing 13 walleye each; which was nine walleye over their limits. Each individual also claimed responsibility for the skinless fillets in their possession.

Justice of the Peace Tobey Meyer heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay, on February 4, 2026.