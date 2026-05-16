Students From Muskoka High Schools Completed A Sector-Partnered Experience At Deerhurst Resort

Article / Photo Via TLDSB:

On May 5, Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSM) students from Huntsville High School (HHS) and Gravenhurst High School participated in a sector-partnered experience at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville.

These SHSM programs are designed to allow Grade 11 and 12 students to specialize in specific career sectors, such as arts and culture, construction, health and wellness, hospitality and tourism. Upon graduation, students receive a SHSM seal and formal recognition on their Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD).

The day began with an introduction to the Deerhurst team and a presentation from Mark O’Dell, director of team development. O’Dell led an engaging icebreaker that encouraged students to ask questions and to think outside the box.

Following this activity, students explored the resort through guided tours. Department leads from food and beverage, housekeeping, maintenance, and guest services provided behind-the-scenes access to the professional kitchen, laundry facilities, mechanical rooms, and various event spaces. This allowed students to see firsthand how resort operations relate to their specific SHSM sectors.

Their main activity of the day was a practical innovation challenge. Students were tasked with identifying a specific need within the resort, then were given a hypothetical capital budget of $500,000 to develop and pitch a viable solution to resort staff. The resulting pitches were creative, focusing on growth-oriented ideas, including a playground , splash pad, and a small movie theater.

Overall, this hands-on experience provided students with invaluable insights into their SHSM sector.