Local Students Shine At The 2026 Skills Ontario Provincial Competition

Article / Photo Via: TLDSB

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) student’s skills were recently put to the test at the Skills Ontario Provincial Competition!

Taking place from May 4 to 5 in Toronto, students who previously qualified at the Board-wide competitions held earlier in the spring represented TLDSB by competing individually and in groups against students from schools across the province.

At the elementary level, four students from Irwin Memorial Public School competed in the team of four construction competition, as well as two teams of two from Huntsville Public School and Riverside Public School in the television and film competition.

At the secondary level, 29 students took part in 24 competitions, including architectural technology and design, auto painting, auto service technology, brick masonry, cabinetmaking, carpentry (individual, team of two, and team of four), floristry, graphic design, hairstyling, heavy equipment, horticulture and landscape, job interview, mechanical CAD, outdoor powered equipment, photography, plumbing, precision machining, prepared speech refrigeration, welding, and workplace safety.

Below are the results from the competitions:

Elementary

Riverside Public School students Ammon Fuller and Ella Steward won a bronze medal in the team of two television and film competition.

Secondary

Fenelon Falls Secondary School student Grady Smith won a gold medal in the cabinetmaking competition.

Huntsville High School student Cayden Hamilton won bronze in the refrigeration competition.

“On behalf of the Board, I can say that we are very happy with our results and look forward to watching Grady compete at the national level,” said Specialist High Skills Major consultant, Steve Spiers. “All of our students represented themselves, their schools, and TLDSB with class. Congratulations to all.”

Smith will advance to the Skills Ontario National Competition held in Toronto on May 28 and 29 as a member of Team Ontario.

Congratulations to all students who competed in the competitions—your hard work showed off!