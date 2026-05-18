Gravenhurst Just Announced The 2026 Lineup For Music On The Barge Concert Series

The Town of Gravenhurst is pleased to announce the 2026 lineup for the Music On The Barge concert series.

“We are excited to present another entertaining season for residents, weekenders and visitors,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “Once again, Gull Lake Rotary Park will be the spot to catch terrific bands on Sunday nights.”

This year’s lineup is as follows:

June 28 – Bifocals Concert Band , A Salute to Summer

July 5 – Taylor’s Story , Taylor Swift Tribute

July 12 – CopyCash , A Johnny and June Tribute

July 19 – Symply Skynyrd , Battle for the Barge Winner (First Place)

July 26 – New Rodeo , Celebrating the Sound of Blue Rodeo

Aug. 2 – My Life , The Billy Joel Experience

Aug. 9 – Sandra Good Band with Todd and Robyn , Battle for the Barge Winner (Second and Third Place)

Aug. 16 – Get Yachty , The Smooth Sounds of the 70s and 80s

Aug. 23 – Lightfoot…The Legend Lives On , Steve Rae and The Pony Man Band

Aug. 30 – Trilogy Classics Live , Foreigner, Styx, and Journey

Sept. 6 – Mountain Music and Chicken Fried , the Ultimate Country Music Experience.

Please note that June and July concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and August and September concerts will get underway at 7 p.m.

Admission is a freewill offering.

If a performance is cancelled due to inclement weather, the information will be shared on our socials by 5 p.m. that day.