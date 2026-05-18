Bike Rodeo Returns To Muskoka Lumber Arena

In celebration of Ontario Bike Month, the Town of Bracebridge is excited for the return of the Bike Rodeo, a free and fun-filled event designed to help youth learn about cycling and road safety.

Bike Rodeo

Muskoka Lumber Arena

Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children ages two and up, along with their families, are invited to take part in this interactive event featuring six engaging stations focused on safety, bike skills, and maintenance. Collect a stamp at each station to enter a draw for the chance to win a bicycle worth up to $200, supplied by Canadian Tire Bracebridge.

Bike rodeo stations include: