Bike Rodeo Returns To Muskoka Lumber Arena

In celebration of Ontario Bike Month, the Town of Bracebridge is excited for the return of the Bike Rodeo, a free and fun-filled event designed to help youth learn about cycling and road safety.
Bike Rodeo
Muskoka Lumber Arena
Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Children ages two and up, along with their families, are invited to take part in this interactive event featuring six engaging stations focused on safety, bike skills, and maintenance. Collect a stamp at each station to enter a draw for the chance to win a bicycle worth up to $200, supplied by Canadian Tire Bracebridge.
Bike rodeo stations include:
- Helmet, seat and handlebar fitting;
- Bike tune-up suggestions and minor adjustments;
- Cleaning station;
- Bicycle decorating;
- Hand signal/road sign practice with rideable figure-eight;
- Road safety education; and an
- Obstacle course.
Need a break? Pull into the pit stop area to enjoy Starbucks coffee, popcorn, cotton candy and a toddler engagement area provided by the District of Muskoka’s Early On team.
This event is free of charge. Advanced registration is recommended to secure your spot. Parents are required to stay on site with their children as they participate in the event. Rodeo participants must provide their own bicycles and CSA approved bicycle helmets are required.
The Bike Rodeo is generously supported by Paul and Lea Kane of Royal LePage. The Muskoka Off Road Cycling Association (MORCA) will be on hand to help as well.
To register, visit bracebridge.ca/bikerodeo.
Volunteers Needed
The Bike Rodeo team is looking for volunteers to help make this event a success. High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service. All volunteers must be over the age of 14. Please contact Andrea James for details at ajames@bracebridge.ca.