OPP Looking For Tips After Collision On Hwy. 400 Near South Gibson Lake Road

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious single-vehicle collision and are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage to assist with the investigation.

On the morning of May 17, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m., emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 400 southbound, approximately one kilometre south of South Gibson Lake Road. The vehicle was located in the centre median on its side.

Officers attended the scene along with fire and emergency medical services. A lone driver was located inside the vehicle and required extrication. A 30 year-old male was transported to a local hospital by Simcoe County Paramedics and later transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-altering injuries.

The collision remains under investigation with assistance from Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team members.

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.