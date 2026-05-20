Check Out The Muskoka Holistic Healing Fair On Sunday In Bracebridge

Sunday – Bracebridge Slow down, wander, reconnect, and spend the day surrounded by crystals, healing, handmade goods, beautiful souls, and cottage country magic.

Join us Sunday, May 24 at the Bracebridge Fairgrounds for the Muskoka Holistic Healing Fair™ – a feel-good day designed for the people craving more peace, more intention, and more connection in their lives.

Explore: • Crystals & gemstones • Tarot, psychic & medium readings • Energy healing & holistic services • Natural skincare & wellness products • Handmade artisan goods • Free talks & workshops throughout the day • Free face painting for kids • Swag bags for the first 30 attendees

Whether you come looking for clarity, comfort, inspiration, or simply a beautiful day out in Muskoka… you’ll leave feeling lighter.

Pay-what-you-can entry in support of Myles Ahead – Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health.

Sunday, May 24 Bracebridge Fairgrounds 10 am to 4 pm