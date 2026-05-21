Midland Resident Faces Ten Charges After Traffic Stop

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges following an early morning traffic stop in Midland over the long weekend.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. on May 16, 2026, officers were conducting general patrol when a vehicle was observed travelling erratically on Highway 12 near William Street, including crossing into the opposite lane and briefly leaving the roadway. Police conducted a traffic stop on William Street near Pillsbury Drive.

During the investigation, the driver displayed signs of impairment. As officers continued their investigation, suspected drugs were observed and later seized along with items consistent with drug trafficking. A search during the arrest resulted in the seizure of approximately 62 grams of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded restricted firearm.

The driver was arrested at the scene and transported for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Lance Andrews, 56 years of age, of Midland, has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle Knowing There Was a Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (two counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on May 16, 2026.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP is committed to the community safety and encourages anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Tips may lead to cash rewards and callers remain anonymous.