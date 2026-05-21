Huntsville OPP Partners With Community For Bike Safety Events

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with local community organizations, are supporting the Mayor’s Bike Ride and the Kids’ Bike Rodeo in Huntsville.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, both events will take place in Huntsville at the Canada Summit Centre located at 20 Park Drive.

The Huntsville OPP is working alongside The SportLab, Huntsville Mountain Bike Association, TriMuskoka, Kiwanis Club of Huntsville Muskoka, Muskoka Bicycle Pro Shop, Algonquin Outfitters, the Rotary Club of North Muskoka, and other community partners to deliver two engaging, family-friendly events focused on cycling safety and active living.

Kids’ Bike Rodeo

The Kids’ Bike Rodeo provides young riders with the opportunity to develop cycling skills in a safe and supportive environment. Participants will complete a series of interactive challenges designed to test their ability to brake, turn, and maneuver safely. Each session also includes a bicycle and helmet safety check to help ensure riders are properly prepared for the road.

Ages: 4 – 9 years old

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (last entry at 6:00 p.m.)

Location: Jack Bionda Arena Pad, Canada Summit Centre – please enter the building via the front entrance

The event is free of charge; however, advanced registration is required through huntsville.ca to reserve a timeslot.

Mayor’s Bike Ride

Residents are encouraged to join Mayor Alcock for a community bike ride through town, promoting the benefits of active transportation and healthy living. The ride also serves as a reminder of the importance of sharing the road safely.

Ages: All ages welcome – participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (arrive at 6:30 p.m., ride departs at 7:00 p.m.)

Location: Canada Summit Centre – departing from the front of the building

The Huntsville OPP remains committed to road safety and reminds all motorists to share the road and remain vigilant for cyclists, especially children.