Fatal Collision At The Hwy. 400 Northbound Exit Ramp To Hwy. 559 In Carling

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single motor vehicle collision where one person has died.

On May 22, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the Highway 400 northbound exit ramp to Highway 559 in Carling Township.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) team and as a result Highway 400 northbound off-ramp to Highway 559 is closed. Please use Avro Arrow Road as an alternate route.

Further information will be provided when available.