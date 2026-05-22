Driver Charged With Impaired On Bala Falls Road

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving in Bala.

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 10:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to reports from members of the public about a possible impaired driver near Bala Falls Road in Bala after the driver was turned away from a licensed establishment. Officers attended and located the vehicle a short distance away. Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Dylan Armstrong of Markham, ON with Operation while Impaired, Over 80 and Mischief.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 30, 2026 to answer to his charges.