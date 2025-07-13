Flood Watch For Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR)– Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Flood Watch is in effect in the District until Tuesday, July 15, 2025.
This message is intended for residents and visitors within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound and the District of Nipissing, within the South River, Magnetawan River, and Seguin River watersheds.
Significant rainfall was received across the area from July 6-7. This rainfall caused water levels and river flows to increase higher than normal for this time of year.
Additional rainfall with potential thunderstorms is forecasted through the July 12-13 weekend. Additional rainfall will cause water levels to rise further or prolong existing high- water levels.
Residents and visitors are advised to be aware of current watershed conditions and should exercise caution around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.
Individuals who have experienced high water or flow conditions in the past should take necessary actions to protect/secure any vulnerable property near rivers and lakes Residents and visitors are advised to monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messaging.
Low-lying and flood-prone areas may experience localized impacts to varying degrees as water levels and river flows increase in response to the received precipitation.
MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.
The Ministry is actively monitoring the weather and evolving watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Description of Weather System
Significant rainfall occurred across the area from July 6-7, resulting in a rapid increase in water levels and river flows that are higher than seasonal norms. In several locations, rainfall amounts were much higher than initial forecasts.
Various weather sources are forecasting rainfall on Saturday July 12 and Sunday July 13 for a combined total of up to 45 mm for some locations within this Flood Watch area. Thunderstorms producing more rainfall than currently forecasted are possible.
Description of Current Conditions
Flooding within certain areas is possible with current conditions and weather forecasts.
Unseasonably high-water levels and river flows are occurring due to the recent rainfall. These conditions are expected to persist as water moves through the system.
The watersheds are complex cascading systems: water inputs received upstream must travel down through the watershed before exiting the system and permitting water levels to return to normal levels. This means that water levels and river flows for locations near the bottom of the watersheds can remain elevated for longer periods of time while the additional water works its way through system.
FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and municipalities