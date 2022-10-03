Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Drug Possession Again

On October 2, 2022 at 9 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were conducting general patrol on First Street in the Town of Gravenhurst.

After conducting an investigation police have arrested and charged 46 year-old Kyle Buker from Gravenhurst, ON with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a weapon for Dangerous purpose

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 15, 2022 to answer to his charges.