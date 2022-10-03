Support Apple Day In Bracebridge On Oct. 7 And 8

A Healthy Snack Supporting a Healthy Scout Program

Beavers, Cubs, and Scouts will be handing out apples on October 7th & 8th at locations

throughout Bracebridge for the 2022 Apple Day. All donations received from the public will go directly to 1st and 3rd Bracebridge Scouting to help offset the costs of camping and educational programs for the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Venturers.

WHEN: Friday, October 7 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday, October 8 9:00am – 1:00pm

WHERE: Independent Grocer, Walmart, Food Basics, Canadian Tire, Circle K, Dollar

Tree, Staples, Rexall in Bracebridge

WHO: 1st and 3rd Bracebridge Beaver Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Scouts

The first Apple Day was held in Saint John, N.B. on January 30, 1932. Despite the rain

and sleet storm, 21,000 apples were handed out. Since that time, Apple Day has become one of Scouts Canada’s most visible fall activities.

Scouts Canada, the country’s leading youth organization, offers fun and exciting

outdoor adventure for boys, girls and youth ages 5 – 26 in communities across

Canada. Over 74,000 young people enjoy Scouts Canada’s programs, which are

provided by over 23,000 caring and dedicated volunteers.

Parents can register their children for Scouting year-round, to take part in safe great

Scouting adventures at www.myscouts.ca

For further information about Scouting in Bracebridge please call 705-645-2171 or 705-

646-0474 or go to the Whispering Pines Facebook page

www.facebook.com/WPScouting