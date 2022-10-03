Erratic Driver Charged With Impaired Driving On Hwy. 60

The Huntsville OPP responded to 251 calls for service from Monday September 26, 2022, to Sunday October 02, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

One hundred and five investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Four, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations:

On September 28, 2022, a vehicle stop was conducted on Highway 60 in the area of Deerhurst-Highlands in Huntsville. The traffic stop was due to erratic driving. As a result of the investigation, Yolanda Vargas (33 years of age) of Toronto was charged with the following:

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in blood

– Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 25, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Domestic Violence Investigations:

Detachment members investigated six domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid by Huntsville OPP in one of the six investigations.

The accused has been charged with the following:

– Theft over $5000

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on November 08, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Eleven, motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.

The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.