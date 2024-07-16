Homicide Investigation In Midland Leaves One Dead, Another Hurt

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are conducting a homicide investigation in the Town of Midland.

On July 15, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m., the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Services and Midland Fire Services responded to a call for service at a residence on Seventh Street. Upon arrival, officers located one person deceased. A second individual in the residence was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre for serious injuries.

A postmortem examination has been scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

While police believe this to be an isolated incident, residents are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and remain vigilant of their personal safety at all times.

The Southern Georgian Bay Crime Unit is conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.