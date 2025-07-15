GoFundMe Created After Child Tragically Drowns At Tiny Township Beach

A death investigation is being conducted by members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after being dispatched to the Deanlea Beach area in Tiny Township at 9:00 p.m. on July 13, 2025.

Officers were dispatched after the OPP Communication Centre received a call requesting police and emergency services to attend to an unconscious child that had been pulled from the water.

Tiny Township Fire Services and Simcoe County Paramedic Services upon arrival took over life-saving measures from first aiders at the scene and transported the child to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Sadly, despite the extensive effort by emergency services personnel at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, the 6-year-old girl of Orillia passed away in hospital.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of death which investigators believe to be non-suspicious in nature with a post mortem to be conducted in the near future.

Emergency services personnel wish to thank everyone who assisted at the scene.

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation either by observation or dashcam/surveillance is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Please consider making a donation to support the family during this difficult time via the GoFundMe page below.