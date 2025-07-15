Weigh In On Trade, Tariffs & Economic Stability At Tri-Regional Roundtable Event

Business leaders, policymakers, and economic experts from across Parry Sound, Almaguin, and Muskoka are encouraged to attend a public roundtable to discuss trade policies, tariffs, and economic stability on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the District of Muskoka Council Chambers in Bracebridge. The roundtable is hosted in partnership with the Seguin Business Association, regional Chambers of Commerce, and the District of Muskoka, following a successful roundtable event in Parry Sound in April.

The roundtable event features a dynamic expert speaker panel including representatives from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, Business Development Bank of Canada and Global Affairs Canada who will discuss strategies for navigating trade barriers, supporting business resilience, and strengthening regional collaboration.

Hon. Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation & Trade – Hon. Graydon Smith, MPP Parry Sound–Muskoka & Associate Minister of Municipal Affairs & Housing will be present at the event. District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman will kick off the evening with opening remarks.

“Following the first roundtable, it became clear there was an appetite for continued dialogue and action on trade challenges affecting our communities,” said District of Muskoka Chair Jeff Lehman. “This roundtable will build on that momentum, providing a platform to share insights and collaborate on tangible next steps.”

Why Attend?

Gain insight into how recent federal decisions may affect local businesses

Learn practical strategies to adapt to shifting trade and economic realities

Engage with policymakers and economic leaders

Enjoy complimentary local snacks and refreshments

Participate in shaping regional solutions

Join in on the Discussion!

Tri-Regional Tariff Roundtable: Economic Insights & Business Solutions

Wednesday, July 16, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.

District of Muskoka Council Chambers, 70 Pine Street, Bracebridge

Hybrid format available, join in-person or via livestream

This is a free event, but registration is required.

Visit the Tri-Regional Tariff Roundtable: Economic Insights & Business Solutions page to register.

Have Questions for the Panel?

A survey is available to submit questions for the panel: www.surveymonkey.com/r/TariffRoundtable2025