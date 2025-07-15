OPP Seeking Tips In Connection With Arson Investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking witnesses and information as part of an ongoing arson investigation in the area of Shanty Bay Road and Ridge Road West, near Barrie.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., members of the Orillia Detachment of the OPP responded to reports of a male suspect setting multiple fires near residential properties along Shanty Bay Road.

The suspect was also reportedly seen brandishing a knife and throwing a rock at a passing vehicle.

The individual was taken into custody by police shortly after the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the events or had contact with the suspect.