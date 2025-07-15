New Outdoor Workout Space Opens at Avery Beach Park

Avery Beach Park is now home to two new pieces of outdoor multigym workout equipment. The MOVE Fitness Park, which is the culmination of the Movement for Strength, Conditioning, and Active Lifestyles for Everyone (MSCLE) Project, is an open-air fitness equipment station that is free for the public to use and encourages an active lifestyle for all fitness levels and abilities.

The Town’s investment in the equipment, which was supported by a donation from TriMuskoka, was made in response to the 2025/2026 Community & User Group Budget Request process, where new amenities and services are requested by community members for inclusion in the Town’s budget. In addition to community feedback, the MSCLE Project, and MOVE Fitness Park align with the Town’s Strategic Plan to support and advocate for the health and wellness needs of our community members.