From Death’s Door To The Studio: Ian North Battled Back To Release New Album

A longtime member of the Canadian music scene, singer-songwriter, Ian North came back from the dead to produce his latest album, Everything is Incomplete, filled with songs of hope and resilience. Everything is Incomplete was recorded during North’s year-long stint in rehabilitation after suffering from a double-lung pulmonary embolism, which caused his heart to stop three times over a two-hour period.

Thanks to the heroic efforts of dozens of emergency medical staff in the Bracebridge and Orillia hospitals and after an emergency airlift by Ornge ambulance, North survived a week-long coma and a month’s worth of medical morphine-induced hallucinations. Everything is Incomplete completes one thing, his wife’s wishes that he would make another album. The album launches on August 4th with a launch party at the Couchiching Brewery in downtown Orillia, near Soldiers Memorial, one of the hospitals that saved his life. It is available for purchase at IanNorthMusic.com.

Ian North doesn’t reliably remember much about his time in the hospital, but his wife, Jennifer, remembers the moment when he first showed signs of life after falling into an abyss: when she read him the Facebook comments from friends, family and music fans, who sent their prayers and good wishes for Ian, (including Lori Cullen, who sings harmonies on two tracks of the album). When Ian North did come to, one of the first things Jennifer did was put a guitar in his hands. “I wanted to give him the best chance of regaining his guitar skills” says Jennifer. Aside from making a full recovery, even though doctors said it was unlikely, the best gift was the recent completion of his new album Everything is Incomplete. The bonus was when Jennifer, whom he credits with helping him return to full health, discovered that Ian had written China Moon for her. (Second track on the album)

The album is a profound exploration of human experience, blending themes of home, resilience, nostalgia, and the natural world. Each song paints a vivid picture of life’s impermanence and the continuous quest for meaning and connection. The rich imagery and storytelling invite listeners to reflect on their own journeys, making the album not just a collection of songs but a moving narrative on the essence of living. This thematic depth and lyrical craftsmanship make the album a compelling addition to any music lover’s collection.