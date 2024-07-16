Orillia Seeks Community Input On Poverty Reduction Strategies

The City of Orillia is launching a survey to gather vital feedback from individuals with lived or living experience in poverty. This initiative follows the successful Poverty Reduction Symposium held last month, which brought together community partners, leaders, policymakers, and interest-holders to address poverty in Orillia.

The survey aims to understand the specific challenges faced by those experiencing poverty and identify opportunities that would provide the most assistance, focused broadly on the areas of affordable housing, youth services, employment, recreation and arts, food security, and transportation. Additionally, the survey seeks feedback on ideas generated during the symposium to inform the upcoming Orillia Poverty Reduction Strategy.

“The Orillia Poverty Reduction Strategy is an important initiative for our Council and our community, and the poverty reduction survey will help us ensure the recommendations we bring forward are comprehensive and effective,” said Coun. Janet-Lynne Durnford, the Council representative on the Poverty Reduction Strategy Municipal Advisory Committee. “We recognize that poverty is a complex, cross-jurisdictional issue. Our focus is on the actionable steps we can take as a municipality to make a significant impact. The input from those directly affected is crucial to developing strategies that are both practical and impactful.”

Survey responses are due by July 29, 2024, and can be submitted online at orillia.ca/PovertyReduction. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at the Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.), the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.), and the Orillia Recreation Centre (255 West St. S.).

To ensure broad participation, the City will be attending several key locations in person to facilitate the survey, and the survey will also be shared with symposium attendees.

“Engaging with our community members who have lived or living experience with poverty is essential,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “Their insights will help shape a strategy that aims to address real needs and leverage the strengths and opportunities within Orillia.”

The combined results from the symposium and the survey will play a crucial role in crafting a comprehensive Orillia Poverty Reduction Strategy. A detailed report, compiled by a Lakehead University master’s in social justice studies student researcher, is anticipated to be presented to Council in September.

The Orillia Poverty Reduction Strategy aims to create actionable solutions to alleviate poverty in the community through comprehensive research and community collaboration. Initiated in partnership with Lakehead University, the strategy emphasizes evidence-based approaches and the incorporation of feedback from those directly affected by poverty. It supports Orillia Council’s goal of helping the most vulnerable. For more information about Council’s priorities for the 2022-2026 term, visit orillia.ca/CouncilPriorities.