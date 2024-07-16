Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Report

Over the July 10- 14, 2024 time frame, marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 8 calls for service from the public made to the OPP Communications Center while conducting joint marine patrols with Parks Canada staff from Georgian Bay Islands National Park.

Officers responded to calls for service such as vessels reported adrift, drinking boaters, overdue boaters, assisting Transport Canada with marine buoy placement and a 911 call near Cedar Springs campground. Also, a presentation on marine investigations and safety programs was made to the Honey Harbour Cottage Association on July 13, 2024. There was also a opportunity for members to ask questions of the officers and speak about their complaints of speeding vessels and excessive noise emitted by some vessels to name a few in the Honey Harbour area.

Officers logged 33 hours of patrol time, checking 18 vessels for required equipment and signs of operator impairment resulting in 6 operators being educated in various marine related violations that were minor in nature.

VESSEL INFRACTION INVESTIGATIONS

On July 14, 2024 a 44 year old male resident of the United States was cited for Operating Vessel to Tow a Person on Water or in Air Without a Person on Board Other Than The Operator Keeping Watch on Every Person Being Towed while operating a vessel on Gloucester Pool, Severn Township, on the same day, a 48 year old male of Woodbridge operating a vessel in Frying Pan Bay was cited for Operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board contrary to the Canada Shipping Act.

Late in the afternoon of July 13, 2024 a vessel was observed by officers at speed within 30 meters of shore while southbound on the west side of Royal Island, Georgian Bay Township. The vessel was stopped and after investigation the operator- a 71 year old Tay Township male was cited for operating a vessel failing to have a functioning muffler system, not having proof of competency aboard and operating power-driven or electrically propelled vessel over maximum speed specified. The operator was further warned on numerous other Canada Shipping Act infractions. (see attached photograph of engine compartment)

Visits to area marinas are also on the officers task lists as connecting with operators at the marina as they are loading up on supplies or fuel can result on some valuable safety tips being shared.

For interactive boating information with equipment requirements at your fingertips we suggest viewing the following marine safety information site – Better Boater – Become a Better Boater Today or view the attached Interactive CBSC poster with QR code.

If you see a possible impaired operator “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a marine tragedy. (See submitted graphics) This summer let’s always remember to put that life jacket on before heading out for an enjoyable day on the bay.