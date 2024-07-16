Child Succumbs To Injuries, Driver Charged After Collision In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended a serious two-vehicle collision on Colborne Street after three people were struck.

On January 20, 2024, shortly before 5:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Simcoe County Paramedics and Orillia Fire, responded to a two-vehicle collision where three pedestrians were struck on Colborne Street at West St in Orillia. As a result of the collision three pedestrians were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Sadly, a six-year-old child succumbed to their injuries.

Members of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team and Collision Reconstructionist’ s are assisting with the investigation. West and Colborne Streets will remain closed until further notice.

In June 2024, the TIME team concluded their investigation. As a result of this investigation James Bieser, 68-year-old of Ramara Township has been charged with:

· Careless driving causing death contrary to section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was release on a Provincial Act summons to appear in Provincial Offences court at a later date.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or who have video surveillance in the area, please call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.