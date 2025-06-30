Twelve Dreamy Acres On Lake Rosseau—Your Blank Canvas In Muskoka Awaits

Nestled along the coveted shores of Lake Rosseau, this newly severed, nearly 12-acre parcel offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to craft the ultimate lakeside sanctuary. With an impressive 423 feet of pristine waterfront and a level, easily accessible shoreline, this untouched canvas is waiting for your dream cottage or year-round retreat to come to life.

Surrounded by mature trees and immersed in the serenity of Muskoka’s natural beauty, the property offers complete privacy and a front-row seat to some of the most breathtaking lake views in the region. Picture mornings filled with birdsong, the gentle lapping of waves, and golden light filtering through the canopy — all just steps from your door.

This expansive lot offers endless possibilities: build a custom cottage with space for family and guests, a cozy escape nestled among the trees, or a luxurious lakeside estate to enjoy for generations. The flat terrain makes for easy building and seamless indoor-outdoor living, while the generous frontage ensures spectacular views and privacy.

Located on the prestigious Lake Rosseau, you’re just a short boat ride from Port Carling, Windermere, and the iconic experiences Muskoka is known for — fine dining, boutique shopping, golf, and vibrant community events.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or a family legacy property, this extraordinary parcel is your blank slate to create something truly special. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of paradise in one of Ontario’s most desirable cottage destinations.

VIEW LISTING HERE: https://mymuskokacottages.com/listings/lakerosseau-vacantland-maplehurstrd/



WATERFRONT LISTING

Vacant Land on Lake Rosseau

0 Maplehurst Rd., Seguin

$1,695,000 PROPERTY FEATURES



11.80 Acres

North Exposure

Doug Reid – Sales Representative

705.706.2526

*This Article Is Sponsored By: Clarke Muskoka