Twelve Dreamy Acres On Lake Rosseau—Your Blank Canvas In Muskoka Awaits

Nestled along the coveted shores of Lake Rosseau, this newly severed, nearly 12-acre parcel offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to craft the ultimate lakeside sanctuary. With an impressive 423 feet of pristine waterfront and a level, easily accessible shoreline, this untouched canvas is waiting for your dream cottage or year-round retreat to come to life.
Surrounded by mature trees and immersed in the serenity of Muskoka’s natural beauty, the property offers complete privacy and a front-row seat to some of the most breathtaking lake views in the region. Picture mornings filled with birdsong, the gentle lapping of waves, and golden light filtering through the canopy — all just steps from your door.
This expansive lot offers endless possibilities: build a custom cottage with space for family and guests, a cozy escape nestled among the trees, or a luxurious lakeside estate to enjoy for generations. The flat terrain makes for easy building and seamless indoor-outdoor living, while the generous frontage ensures spectacular views and privacy.
Located on the prestigious Lake Rosseau, you’re just a short boat ride from Port Carling, Windermere, and the iconic experiences Muskoka is known for — fine dining, boutique shopping, golf, and vibrant community events.
Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat or a family legacy property, this extraordinary parcel is your blank slate to create something truly special. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of paradise in one of Ontario’s most desirable cottage destinations.
VIEW LISTING HERE: https://mymuskokacottages.com/listings/lakerosseau-vacantland-maplehurstrd/
WATERFRONT LISTING
Vacant Land on Lake Rosseau
0 Maplehurst Rd., Seguin
$1,695,000
PROPERTY FEATURES
Lake Rosseau
11.80 Acres
North Exposure
423′ Frontage
Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Clarke Muskoka Realty
11.80 Acres
North Exposure
423′ Frontage
Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Clarke Muskoka Realty
Doug Reid – Sales Representative
705.706.2526
*This Article Is Sponsored By: Clarke Muskoka