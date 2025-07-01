Prohibition Is In At The Leacock Museum

The Leacock Museum’s best kept secret this summer is its newest exhibit “For the Love of Liquor.” Opening with a special “Speakeasy” event on July 12, 2025, the exhibit boasts many interesting artifacts and sights to see.

The exhibit explores prohibition in one of the longest dry towns in the province, Orillia, while marking the reopening of the wine cellar and billiards room. Museum guests are invited to discover the role that Stephen Leacock played in the repeal of prohibition in Ontario, establishment of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), and his own family’s history in the alcohol industry. As part of the exhibit, guests will see the home’s original billiards accessories, learn about the Leacock family fortune in the Madeira wine business, and view an unpublished chapter of “Canada: The Foundations of its Future” from Seagrams (whisky) Company written by Leacock!

“Stephen Leacock was important to Orillia, but he was not just a hometown celebrity,” stated Mayor Don McIsaac. “He was important to Canada as a whole – a Canadian icon for more than just humorous short stories.”

To celebrate this special opening, the Leacock Museum will host a one night only exhibit event which will see the famous home open its own pop-up “Speakeasy.” Timothy Wilford will be singing tunes of the 1920s and 1930s and Le Petit Chapeau will be present with a display of 1920s apparel. In partnership with Couchiching Brewery, guests will receive a drink ticket for a special “Leacock Lager” (non-alcoholic and wine options are also available). A limited number of tickets are available for $45 plus HST at LeacockMuseum.ca.

“Between our ‘For the Love of Liquor’ exhibit, the ‘100 Years of the Great Gatsby’ exhibit, and the upcoming “Speakeasy” pop-up, the museum is embracing the 1920s,” explained Amanda Marino, Experience Development Officer. “And it doesn’t get any more 1920s than prohibition!”

Come on down(stairs) and explore Leacock’s favourite part of his home! The exhibit will be available to view with regular museum admission starting July 13. The Leacock Museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays, and self-guided tours run throughout the day. Guided tours are offered at both 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit LeacockMuseum.ca or visit its Facebook and Instagram pages @LeacockMuseum.