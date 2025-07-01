Huntsville OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested three drivers for impaired related offenses over the Canada Day Long Weekend.

On June 28, 2025 at 12:47 a.m., the Huntsville OPP were conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Main St West, when they suspected a driver to have alcohol in their body.

As a result of the investigation, Rickie Doodhnaught, 44 years old of Brampton Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is set to appear in court July 29, 2025 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario,

On June 28, 2025 at 6:24 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were on patrol on Landsdowne Street when they observed a male driving who was believed to have been consuming alcohol earlier. A vehicle stop was done to check the sobriety of the driver. The driver was arrested for impaired driving.

As a result of the investigation, Kevin Sewell, 36 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Failure or refusal to comply with demand (Breath)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 29, 2025.

On June 29, 2025 at 10:21 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were conducting on patrol on Harp Lake Road when they observed a male on an ATV with no helmet. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled from police. Police soon after located the driver and suspected alcohol in his body.

As a result of the investigation, Donald Gakkagher, 54 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

· Flight from peace officer

· Driving while under suspension x 2

· Numerous provincial offenses

The accused is set to appear in court August 5, 2025 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario,

All 3 drivers have had their vehicles impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

We all play a part in stopping impaired driving! If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

Learn more about the consequences and penalties of driving impaired at: Impaired driving | ontario.ca