Midland Driver Investigated By OPP For Drinking And Driving In Tiny Township

A report of a possible impaired driver on Lafontaine Road by another motorist to the OPP Communication Centre has led to the investigation of a Midland resident for impaired driving.

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded after receiving the report on June 29, 2025 at approximately 12:28 a.m. involving a black Honda which had been westbound was located stopped near the intersection of Simcoe County Road 6 and Lafontaine Road, Tiny Township.

The passed out driver was roused by the investigating officer and an impaired driving investigation was commenced which later concluded at Detachment with 52 year old Jeffery Gignac of Midland being charged with the following criminal driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 7, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.