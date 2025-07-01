Ontario Building New Fire Hall And Training Centre For The District Of Parry Sound

$1.8 million investment will keep communities safe by training more firefighters and ensuring the district is protected by well equipped, reliable fire and emergency services

The provincial government is investing more than $1.8 million to help build a new fire hall and training centre to better serve residents in Carling and in the surrounding communities. As part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario, this investment will help keep communities in the District of Parry Sound safe with well equipped and reliable fire and emergency services.

“Keeping our communities safe remains a top priority for our government,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This new fire hall in Carling will strengthen the municipal fire department to protect permanent and seasonal residents, as well as the many visitors to the area. It also enhances fire response support across the West Parry Sound region. My sincere thanks to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for investing in this critical infrastructure.”

Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to replace its current fire station, which is over 40 years old. The new building will be double the size and have large storage spaces for equipment, offices, a workshop and a modern training facility for emergency responders across the region. The fire department will get new equipment, including an exhaust removal system, a hose drying rack and a communication tower, all of which will support more efficient emergency response. Furthermore, the funding will help maintain and grow the station’s current workforce, creating eight new volunteer firefighter positions. The Township of Carling is receiving funding through the(NOHFC) to replace its current fire station, which is over 40 years old. The new building will be double the size and have large storage spaces for equipment, offices, a workshop and a modern training facility for emergency responders across the region. The fire department will get new equipment, including an exhaust removal system, a hose drying rack and a communication tower, all of which will support more efficient emergency response. Furthermore, the funding will help maintain and grow the station’s current workforce, creating eight new volunteer firefighter positions.

“Communities like Carling Township are growing and the provincial government is making critical investments so our services and infrastructure can keep up,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “For the people of Ontario to thrive, they first need to feel safe. This funding will strengthen emergency services by ensuring firefighters have the space and tools they need to train and protect locals, tourists and businesses.”

Announced in June 2025, the Ontario government is refocusing the NOHFC to prioritize investments that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is driving prosperity, boosting competitiveness, securing new opportunities and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy.

This new direction is in addition to the province’s recently announced investment of an additional $30 million over the next three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.