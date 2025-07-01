CAA Survey Finds Many Canadians Don’t Think They Need Travel Insurance When Travelling In Canada

School is out for the summer, and many young families are opting to explore the beauty of their own country travelling to top destinations like Vancouver, Calgary and Halifax rather than heading south.

While many travellers prioritize insurance for international trips, a recent CAA survey found that many people overlook the necessity of travel insurance for domestic travel, often assuming provincial healthcare will have them covered.

“Exploring Canada’s breathtaking landscapes is an adventure worth taking, but unexpected travel hiccups don’t stop at the border,” says Kaitlynn Furse, Director Corporate Communications, CAA SCO. “Whether it’s a sudden medical emergency or trip disruptions, having the right travel insurance ensures you can focus on making memories.”

The national travel survey conducted for CAA reveals that four in ten Ontarians (41 per cent) travelled outside their home province without travel insurance during their last trip. Some believed it was unnecessary (43 per cent), others worried about the cost (24 per cent), and 20 per cent took their chances, hoping nothing would go wrong.

“Many Canadians assume they’re fully protected when travelling within the country, but that’s simply not the case,” adds Furse. A minor mishap can become a major expense, whether a broken ankle on a hike or a last-minute interruption.”

Here are two unexpected ways travel insurance can help:

You break your ankle while hiking on one of Canada’s beautiful nature trails and now need an ambulance or an airlift, crutches, and medication.

You're on vacation but must return unexpectedly because someone at home gets seriously ill. In stressful situations, like when a family member falls ill, it helps to have support when you need it. Trip Cancellation Insurance would cover the flight change fee and help get you back home.

According to Orion Travel Insurance, part of the CAA family, the average medical claim cost has risen by 15 per cent annually since 2019, with everything from ear infections to air ambulance services becoming significantly more expensive.

Here are ten additional tips to help your trip go smoothly, no matter where you travel.

Know the cancellation policies and check limits or restrictions for everything you booked. Make sure you understand any key dates related to cancellations or changes. This includes accommodation, flights, car rentals, tours, and cruises. Check limits or restrictions on credit cards, employee benefits, and pensions to determine if you need additional travel insurance coverage. Make sure all your documentation is in order before you book. It is recommended that passport renewals be completed six months before your planned trip. Your passport should still be valid six months after your travel date, as this is required in several countries. There are varying documentation requirements, so make sure you fully understand what information you need to have ready and in what format. Read up on Government of Canada travel advisories for your destination. Understand the risk level associated with travel to a particular destination by checking the Government of Canada Travel Advice and Advisories website. Individual travel advisories remain on a country-by-country basis. It is important that Ontarians/Manitobans understand the ongoing uncertainty associated with international travel. Speak with your physician to discuss your travel plans. It is important that you speak to your physician to ensure you are up to date with needed travel vaccines and have them prescribe enough medication for the length of your trip. Ensure all the medication you take is packed in your carry-on and in its original bottles with labels intact. Consider purchasing travel insurance at the time of booking your trip. To lock in the best protection, book your travel insurance at the same time you book your trip. Booking Trip Cancellation or Interruption insurance will give you peace of mind that you and your investment are protected. Insurance must be in place before things go wrong for you to benefit from coverage. Get to the airport early. The old standby of being at the airport one hour before takeoff for domestic flights and two hours before international flights no longer apply. CAA recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic flight departures and at least three for international flights. Stay connected. It is important to have access to trusted, up-to-date information while travelling so you can monitor changing conditions and requirements and adapt accordingly. Bookmark the Global Affairs Canada website prior to departure and check it regularly while abroad. It is also a good idea to sign up for Registration of Canadians Abroad and stay in touch with a family or friend who has knowledge of your travel plans. Find these and more information at caasco.com/travelwise Note emergency contact numbers. Provide your travel agent with contact details while travelling abroad and keep all important phone numbers handy; this includes how to call for help and your travel insurance assistance phone number. It is also a good idea to keep a physical copy of all their reservation information and leave those details with a friend or family. Protect your ID. Ensure you have a digital and paper version of your Travel insurance wallet card, tickets to various events and attractions, and even your passport. You may also want to leave a copy of important paperwork with family members or friends. Pack your carry-on wisely. Place the most important items like passport/ID, boarding pass, travel itinerary, wallet, phone, charger, medications, toiletries, glasses/contacts, noise-canceling headphones, book/e-reader, snacks, empty water bottle, travel pillow, change of clothes, sweater, socks, pen, and reusable bags in your carry-on bag.

For more information on travel insurance and how to stay protected, visit caasco.com/travelwise