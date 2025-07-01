Six People taken Into Custody After Hwy. 11 Incident That Started At Home Invasion In Huntsville

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a home invasion in the Hillside area.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, shortly before 5:00 a.m., officers received reports of an armed home invasion at a private residence in the Hillside area, east of Huntsville. As the situation developed, the investigation extended beyond the original location, prompting the closure of Highway 11 in both directions-between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road, and between Canning Road and Graham Road. The highway has since fully reopened. A hold and secure order was also issued during the incident but has now been lifted.

A number of specialized units were deployed to the area, including the OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit. Aviation Services assisted with aerial support, while crisis negotiators and crime units were actively engaged in the response. The OPP also worked closely with CN Police due to the proximity of rail lines, and with Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and emergency medical services partners to ensure public safety and support operational needs.

Following the investigation, six individuals have been taken into custody. Investigators believe additional suspects remain at large, along with a silver Honda CRV with an Ontario plate of CZFE 895. The OPP urges the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to police.

This investigation remains ongoing, and more information will be released when available. Residents of the area should expect to continue to see an increased police presence.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.