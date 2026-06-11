Double Fatal Collision On Hwy. 400 At Crooked Bay Road In Georgian Bay

Two individuals have been pronounced deceased following a vehicle fire on Highway 400.

On Thursday, June 11, 2026, shortly after 3:00 a.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV that subsequently caught fire on Highway 400 northbound near Crooked Bay Road in Georgian Bay.

The occupants of the vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Highway 400 remained closed between White Falls Road and Muskoka Road 38 for several hours for the investigation and has since reopened.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.