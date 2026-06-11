Youth In Policing Initiative Applications Now Open For Huntsville

he Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is now accepting applications for the 2026 Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI), an eight-week summer employment program designed to provide youth with meaningful work experience while strengthening community safety and engagement.

Running from July to August, the YIPI program places students in OPP detachments across the province, where they work alongside officers and civilian members supporting both administrative and community‑focused initiatives. Originally created to strengthen relationships between police and youth, YIPI has grown into a valuable community‑building and recruitment program.

During their placement, YIPI students assist with a wide range of duties, including administrative tasks such as records management, reception support, document processing, presentations, and information cataloguing. Students also support community events and outreach initiatives by participating in public safety programs, crime prevention education, youth and senior engagement, mentoring initiatives, and local partnerships.

Many former YIPI students have gone on to pursue careers within the OPP as police officers, special constables, and civilian members, often citing the program as the catalyst for their career path.

This opportunity is open to youth aged 15-18 who reside within the Huntsville Detachment area. Applicants must have a clean criminal record and be returning to school in the fall. Interested youth are encouraged to review the eligibility requirements outlined in the attached YIPI Hiring Flyer. Applicants are required to submit a resume along with a brief essay outlining why you would benefit from the program and the strengths, skills, and perspectives you’d bring to the role. Applications should be sent to chad.francis@opp.ca and are due June 18th, 2026. For more information call the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551