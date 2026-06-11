Town Of Bracebridge Clerk Receives AMCTO’s Highest Honour For Municipal Excellence

The Town of Bracebridge is proud to announce that Lori McDonald, Director of Corporate Services/Clerk, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Prestige Award from the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO). This award is AMCTO’s highest individual honour, recognizing exceptional commitment to municipal excellence, leadership within the profession, contributions to education and mentorship, and dedication to community service.

Lori has served the Town of Bracebridge for more than two decades, beginning her municipal career in Bracebridge in 2004 and being appointed Director of Corporate Services/Clerk in 2013. Throughout her career, she has become widely respected as a leader in municipal governance, election administration, legislative services, and professional development.

As Director of Corporate Services/Clerk, Lori oversees a diverse portfolio including legislative services, municipal elections, by-law enforcement, human resources, corporate records, licensing, cemeteries, and public land transactions. Known for her expertise in municipal legislation and elections, she has become a trusted resource for municipal colleagues.

Lori’s nomination was supported by municipal leaders, colleagues, elected officials, industry partners, mentors and community members from across Ontario. Her leadership has been influential through her work with the Muskoka Clerks group, where she has played a key role in fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and advancing solutions to common municipal challenges.

For the Town of Bracebridge, Lori’s recognition highlights the strength of the organization’s commitment to professional excellence and public service. Congratulations, Lori!

“As a valued member of our senior leadership team, Lori consistently provides thoughtful guidance and champions excellence in local government. This recognition is a reflection of Lori’s outstanding contributions, and I am proud to see her achievements celebrated.”

– Steve Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge