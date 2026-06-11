Community Raises More Than $53M For Huntsville Healthcare, Historic $17.5M Matching Challenge Fully Matched

One year after launching the Raise Muskoka Campaign, Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced today that more than $53 million has been raised toward its $70 million goal to support the future Huntsville Hospital, to be named in honour of Bob Hutcheson, and the equipment and technology needed to deliver exceptional patient care.

The Foundation also announced that the $17.5 million matching challenge, led by the Cockwell family and friends and family of Bob Hutcheson, has been fully matched by donors across the community, unlocking $35 million for local healthcare.

“This milestone belongs to our donors,” said Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “It belongs to the child who donated their birthday money. It belongs to every family who made a gift, every volunteer, every business owner and every grateful patient. Together, we have created one of the most significant community fundraising moments in Muskoka’s history. To every person who contributed to this milestone, thank you.”

In just one year, hundreds of donors have made gifts and pledges, helping the campaign reach 76% of its $70 million goal. The Foundation looks forward to recognizing many of these generous donors and sharing the stories behind their support in the months ahead.

“We launched Raise Muskoka with an ambitious goal and a belief that our community would rise to meet it,” said Tom Anselmi, Campaign Co-Chair. “To raise more than $53 million and to fully complete the matching challenge in just one year is extraordinary. This achievement reflects the generosity, confidence and commitment people have for the future of local healthcare.”

The matching challenge, announced in September 2025 in honour of Bob Hutcheson, helped inspire support from across the region and accelerate momentum for the campaign.

“I have always believed in the people of Muskoka, and this campaign is proof of what can happen when a community comes together behind something that matters,” said Bob Hutcheson, Honourary Co-Chair. “I am grateful to the Cockwell family and to my family and friends who helped launch this campaign. While this milestone is worth celebrating, what excites me most is what it will mean for future generations.”

As part of today’s announcement, the Foundation also launched Our Cottage Cares, a new initiative inviting lakefront property owners to make a five-year commitment to support Raise Muskoka.

While today’s announcement marks a major milestone, Campaign Co-Chairs emphasize that the work continues.

“It has been an incredible year, and I am so thrilled to see the outpouring of love and respect for the Hutcheson family,” said Mike Harrower, Campaign Co-Chair. “Every gift is helping build the future Huntsville Hospital and we still have important work ahead. We invite you to join us and be part of this historic campaign.”

Funds raised through Raise Muskoka will help support the future Huntsville Hospital and the equipment and technology required to provide exceptional patient care.

For more information about the Raise Muskoka Campaign, Our Cottage Cares or to make a donation, please visit HuntsvilleHospitalFoundation.ca.