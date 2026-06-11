Golfers And Celebrities Tee Off In Muskoka To Support Easter Seals

Golfers and celebrities alike teed off this morning for the ‘54 Open Muskoka,’ a charity golf event raising money for Easter Seals Ontario.

The event, put on each year by Jackson Events at Rocky Crest Golf Club in MacTier, sees corporate groups and celebrities join forces to support great causes. This year sees 18 former NHL and MLB players, plus curling royalty and Olympian Rachel Homan, come together for the event.

“This event was born to bring something new and exciting to the Muskoka community,” the company said. “The concept was to play all 18 holes as par 3 so we created ‘The 54 Open Muskoka’. There are “closest to the pin” contests on all holes, and many holes have an opportunity to win a car, a boat, a hot tub or amazing prizing from our partners.”

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Wendel Clark, who has been working with Jackson Events for 25 years, said that this event is one that he looks forward to each year.

“I have played in hundreds of charity golf events over the years, but being able to enjoy the day in my own backyard here in Muskoka is amazing, and to have such a unique and exciting concept is really special,” Clark said. “I love supporting their programs, especially when raising an incredible amount of money for causes like Easter Seals Ontario.”

CEO Andrew Jackson, who lives full time in Muskoka, said that he wanted to have something unique in the Muskoka area that would showcase Rocky Crest Golf Course and the incredible resort there.

“We host a VIP night for our guests down on the water with live music and incredible food,” Jackson said. “I call on many of the celebrities that we work closely with to attend, and they’re always here to help. Our partners and guests love coming up to Muskoka and are so very generous with their continued commitment and support of the causes we are happy to support.”

Celebrity guests this year include Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, Curtis Joseph, Rachel Homan, Gary Leeman, Earnie Whitt, Rod Black, and many more.

To learn more about the 54 Open or Jackson Events, you can visit their website at https://www.jacksonevents.ca/