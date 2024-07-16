Muskoka 100 People Who Care To Host Meeting At Turtle Jacks On August 28

Muskoka 100 People Who Care have announced the details of their second meeting, which is happening at Turtle Jacks in Port Carling on August 28.

The event will include a social hour from 6 to 7 p.m. and a group meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Event organizers Marion Mochrie, Aly Brown and Alex MacDonald are asking participants to bring their donation of $100 in cash. They’re also seeking charity nominations, so locals can submit their suggestions by emailing muskoka100pwc@gmail.com before July 30. The group will have a designated area in the restaurant, so donors should reach out to reserve their tables.

“We would like to encourage you to grab dinner before or after the event,” the organizers said in a message to participants. “To make this as smooth as possible and to know how many will be in attendance, RSVP with your group names, what time you will be arriving and if you plan to grab dinner so we can help the restaurant prepare for our Muskoka 100 People Who Care event!”

Participants will receive their ballot once they submit an envelope with their donation and personal details at the registration desk. Three charities will do presentations about their work, the group will vote and the chosen charity will be announced at the end of the event.

The charity made its first donation last month, providing $10,840 to Andy’s House hospice in Port Carling. The basic idea of their approach is collecting $100 from 100 donors at each meeting, but they’re not strict about the details.

Members don’t have to commit to every event, but local charities will receive funding from Muskoka 100 People Who Care at two meetings each year.

To learn more about the charity, read the article below. To RSVP, email muskoka100pwc@gmail.com.