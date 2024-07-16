Manna Food Bank Of Bracebridge Is Moving, Here Is What You Need To Know

After 11 years at its present location in the Mini Mall Building on Ecclestone Drive, the Manna Food Bank of Bracebridge Inc. will soon be relocating to a new home at Unit 1, 227 Wellington Street, immediately behind the Fabricare Laundromat Cleaning Centre.

The first day of operation at the new site is Friday, August 30.

Not only is it on the town bus route and within walking distance, but this new property will also offer much more space for Manna to better serve its clients and afford them a more personal shopping experience.

Over the weeks ahead, Manna volunteers will be working to move their operation which has outgrown the present property. Several community groups have already offered support with transferring the heavy commercial refrigeration units, the bulky shelving and mixed inventory.

Manna welcomes any other volunteers with skills that can help expedite the renovation of the new food bank site.

Website

Please leave them a message at 705-646-0114 so we can contact you faster.