Dysart Et Al Resident Charged With Impaired After Traffic Complaint

Members from the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into an impaired driving investigation after being alerted to a possible impaired driver in Norland.

On Wednesday July 16, 2025 at approximately 11:58 am officers were notified of a possible impaired driver that were operating a pick up truck believed to be impaired on Highway 35 in Norland. Officers located the vehicle and entered into an impaired driving investigation. The driver was arrested and charged with Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences.

Kristy Brobbel, 40-year-old of Dysart Et Al, was charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance -Opiod (other than heroin)

Driving While Under Suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date. The drivers license was suspended for 90 days and the motor vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

