Stay Alert And Informed: Weather And Road Condition Reminders From OPP

Due to widespread weather-related incidents, including flooding, forest fires, extreme heat, and hazardous driving conditions, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to remain alert and informed by using the appropriate resources for timely updates.

Please do not call 911 for road closures, weather updates, traffic conditions, or other non-emergency information. This ties up emergency lines and delays response to those that require emergency assistance.

For accurate and up-to-date information:

Weather forecasts and alerts: weather.gc.ca and theweathernetwork.com

Road closures and traffic conditions: 511on.ca and municipal511.ca

Marine conditions: weather.gc.ca/marine

Forest fires: ontario.ca/page/forest-fires and @ONforestfires on social media

Emergencies: Call 911

Non-emergencies (e.g., reporting traffic complaints, suspicious activity): Call 1-888-310-1122

The public is also encouraged to:

Monitor local news outlets and radio stations for updates in their area.

Follow official social media accounts of the OPP, local municipalities, and emergency services.

Plan ahead, drive according to conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.

The OPP thanks the public for staying alert and assisting in our shared efforts to build a safer Ontario.